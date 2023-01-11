MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Because of Ukraine’s desire to get the Caesar howitzers in service with Denmark, Copenhagen faced a “sharp dilemma,” according to a report by the local TV2 channel. Because of Ukraine’s desire to get the Caesar howitzers in service with Denmark, Copenhagen faced a “sharp dilemma,” according to a report by the local TV2 channel.

Kyiv’s demand has become a “headache” for the country’s newly minted defense minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, since Caesar systems play a key role in the power of the Danish army, while Ukraine demands their gratuitous transfer.

“There is already tension in the Danish army over the possible outcome of the case,” the TV channel reported. At the same time, 19 French-made howitzers have not even arrived at the army base in Oksbøl, where they cannot be received due to several years of delays.

“This is one of the first cases known to us when the transfer of weapons to Ukraine will negatively affect the Danish defense directly. Our armed forces need these heavy weapons, and it will take years to re-equip,” warned the former commander of the artillery regiment, Colonel Torben Dixen Møller.

The problem for Denmark is that the Caesar systems are needed for a “priority task” – the creation of a military brigade, which is one of Denmark’s obligations to NATO, the story notes. If they are transferred to Kyiv, it will be difficult to fulfill this obligation, and in the long run this will affect relations with NATO and, as a result, the security of Denmark itself.

“It is extremely important for the army to have a full-fledged artillery system. Otherwise, we will not have a combat-ready brigade. Therefore, the transfer of howitzers to Ukraine will be a significant loss,” Möller stressed.

According to TV2, the Danish government has not yet made a final decision on this issue.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

