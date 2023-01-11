The head of the Moldavian Foreign Ministry declared the irrelevance of the CIS for Chisinau

CHISINAU, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan authorities are analyzing the need to maintain agreements with the CIS and now do not see processes in the community that would be of interest to the country, said Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

“We do not see processes in the CIS that would be of interest to Moldova, we do not participate in meetings. There have been problems with the access of our goods since 2006, there are trade restrictions in relation to our exports. This organization has become less and less relevant for our country over time, for our business,” Popescu said on TV8.

He stressed that Moldova respects the international agreements that it has signed, but many of them may become irrelevant over time.

“We are now analyzing the need to preserve part of the agreements that were signed within the CIS. At a certain stage, we will have a clearer understanding of what elements of these agreements we still need,” the minister added.

Earlier, the country’s authorities have already spoken about the need to discuss whether it makes sense for the country to remain in the CIS. The speaker of the Moldovan parliament, Igor Grosu, said in July that Chisinau would have to seriously consider withdrawing from the organization. Moldova has been ignoring the meetings of the CIS and the EAEU throughout this year, where it is an observer.