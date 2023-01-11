Media: Biden aides found a second batch of classified documents

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Aides to US President Joe Biden have discovered a second batch of classified documents related to him, NBC reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the channel, classified papers were found “in a place outside the Washington office, which Biden used after leaving the administration of Barack Obama.”

The White House did not respond to the network’s request for comment. The US Department of Justice also did not comment on this issue.

CBS News previously reported on classified documents in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials that refer to the period when the current head of the White House was vice president were found by his confidants before the midterm elections in November 2022.

Yesterday, 22:43 Secret documents found in Biden’s possession are being studied by the US Department of Justice

CNN later reported that among the discovered secret documents were intelligence data about Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

The documents were immediately handed over to the national archive, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the said premises between 2017 and 2020, when he was no longer in the administration.

The storage of classified materials removed from the White House was the reason for a search of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last year. He faces criminal prosecution.

Biden was surprised by the fact of the find, and said that he did not know the contents of the documents. The House Oversight Committee of the US Congress launched an investigation into whether the head of the White House complied with the rules for handling classified documents at the time when he served as vice president.