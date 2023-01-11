Air traffic restarts in the US after a computer failure | News

Report This Content

With more than four thousand domestic flights delayed within the United States, due to a computer failure registered early this Wednesday, the airport authorities gave the green light to restart air service operations in the North American country.

When more than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off this Wednesday in the United States, mostly domestic trips, and some 1,840 international flights were expected to fly to the country, the ruling was announced that put the operation of commercial aviation on edge.

Just before 8:30 a.m. local time, some 4,400 flights were delayed in, to or from the country, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 710 were cancelled. These numbers are expected to increase.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.

We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem

— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews)

January 11, 2023

However, hours after the ruling was filed, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green light on Wednesday to the departures of domestic flights that it had previously ordered to be suspended due to a computer problem.

In a message on Twitter, the FAA indicated that “normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming in the US following an overnight failure of the Air Mission Notification System that provides safety information to flight crews.” security to flight crews,” the FAA said.

“The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to investigate the cause of the initial problem,” he said.

Flights to US airports have been groundstopped by the FAA until at least 09:30 ET (1430 UTC). This means any flight not in the air already will not be allowed to depart. Image: flights over US now compared to same time last week. About 700 fewer flights airborne now. pic.twitter.com/LmXFlq0LnD

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24)

January 11, 2023

It previously indicated that “final validation checks” were underway and that the system was reloaded after “operations throughout the National Airspace System” were affected.

US President Joe Biden was informed about the blackout, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Pierre commented that there was no evidence that a cyberattack was behind the failure, “but the president directed[theUSDepartmentofTransportationtoconductafullinvestigationintothecauses”[alDepartamentodeTransportedeEEUUquerealizaraunainvestigacióncompletasobrelascausas”

The problem arose from a failure in the Air Mission Notification system, which provides essential information for personnel related to flight operations and warns in real time of abnormal status in the US aerospace system.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



