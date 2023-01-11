World

The congressman spoke about the difficulties with the recruitment of the US army

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The US Army is facing a recruiting challenge, Rep. Adam Smith said during a speech at the Brookings Institution.
“At the moment we are definitely facing a recruiting problem,” he said.
According to Smith, who previously chaired the House Armed Services Committee, one of the main reasons for the shortage of recruits was the pandemic. Recruiters were deprived of the opportunity to replenish the army ranks in “traditional ways” through work in educational institutions.
As the Fox News channel wrote earlier, to solve the problem of a shortage of recruits, the US Army launched a pilot training course for future soldiers, designed for those who wish to be physically fit for military service.
Media: the US army is faced with an unexpected problem

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

