Senator Sullivan proposes hearing on the dangers of TikTok

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska has suggested that the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hold a hearing on the dangers of the TikTok social network, the lawmaker said in a letter.

“I’m writing to respectfully ask the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to hold hearings on the relentless concerns about privacy (of Americans – ed.), national security concerns, and the disturbing impact that social networking app TikTok is having on our children. “, the senator’s letter to the heads of the committee says, the document was published on Sullivan’s personal Twitter account.

Similar hearings were held in October 2021, according to the legislator, the concerns voiced at them were not only confirmed, but were reinforced by “the recognition of employees of ByteDance, the parent company (TikTok) located in China , that they had access to user data in the United States “, noted in the letter. Its author attributes the need for hearings to the “risks” posed to Americans and their children by using this platform.

Over 100 million Americans use TikTok in the US. The former head of the White House, Donald Trump, unsuccessfully tried to achieve the sale of social network assets, he also wanted to block TikTok within the country.

Last December, the US Senate approved a bill to ban TikTok from being installed on federal government electronic devices. The use of the popular application for creating and viewing short videos is also banned by civil servants in several US states. A provision to ban the use of TikTok by government employees has been included in the US 2023 budget proposal.

TikTok is a short video creation and viewing application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Launched in 2018, it has become a segment leader in China and is gaining popularity around the world