Czech Republic to extend visas for Ukrainian refugees for another year

PRAGUE, January 11 – RIA Novosti. It was decided to extend visas for refugees from Ukraine to stay in the Czech Republic for another year – until the end of March 2024, the decision, following the deputies of the lower house of parliament, was made on Wednesday by members of the upper house – the Senate, now only the president’s signature is needed, Czech Radio reported.

“57 of the 62 senators present at the meeting voted to extend the validity of visas for Ukrainian refugees for one year, until the end of March 2024. These visas give refugees the right to social and medical insurance, study at local universities and work at firms and enterprises in the Czech Republic” , the message says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after February 24, 2022, about 485 thousand refugees arrived in the Czech Republic, later some of them returned to their homeland, and some went to other countries. As Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said at the end of December 2022, there were about 300 thousand refugees in the Czech Republic at that time, it is difficult to determine their number more accurately due to open borders. According to the Ministry of Labor, about 130,000 Ukrainian refugees have already found work in the republic. About 35,000 Ukrainian children study in Czech schools.