Uganda and WHO declare end to Ebola outbreak | News

The Government of Uganda and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this Wednesday the end of the Ebola outbreak detected last September in that African nation, which ultimately caused 164 infections and 55 fatalities, including six workers Health.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda extends quarantine in two districts for 21 days due to Ebola

The outbreak was detected on September 20 in the Mubende district, 150 km west of Kampala (capital), and spread to other districts, including the capital.

The last confirmed patient was discharged on November 30, so the 42-day period recommended by experts to end the outbreak has already expired.

During a ceremony in Mubende, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero said: “We have successfully controlled the spread of Ebola in Uganda.”

The headline admitted that the origin of the outbreak is still unknown and stressed that the efforts made in terms of surveillance, contact tracing and the prevention and control of infections were key to its rapid containment.

He stressed that the communities became aware of the necessary steps to deal with this viral hemorrhagic disease, whose outcome is often fatal.

He pointed out that the country will maintain a group of surveillance measures in force to respond quickly in the event of a new suspected case.

Through a statement, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated Uganda “for its robust and comprehensive response that has resulted in today’s victory against Ebola.” He stressed that the disease can be defeated if all parties work together.

According to media outlets citing Aceng Ocero, that African nation has faced seven Ebola outbreaks, five of them caused by the so-called Sudanese strain. The previous outbreak dates from 2019.

The strain causing the recent outbreak derives from the Sudanese and complicated the battle against the disease, since it prevented the successful use of existing vaccines that were effective in other countries.

However, three potential vaccines could be identified, of which Uganda received more than 5,000 doses, although it did not have time to administer them to populations at risk, according to various sources.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



