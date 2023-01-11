Secret documents found in Biden’s possession are being studied by the US Department of Justice

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is taking the story of the discovery of classified documents in his former office at a think tank in Washington seriously, the papers are still being studied by the Justice Department, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“As the president himself said, he takes classified information seriously. The discovery of any records came as a surprise to him. He does not know what is in them,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

14:32 The US Congress began an investigation into the secret documents in Biden’s office

According to her, although two months have passed since the discovery of documents – according to US media, this happened in early November last year – before the information about what happened, the administration believes that it is behaving correctly in this situation. “As soon as his (Biden’s) lawyers realized that the documents were there, they did the right thing and immediately filed them. As he said, his team is fully cooperating in the study of what happened,” Jean-Pierre said.

“As the president said, as my colleagues said, we are committed to doing the right thing, doing the right thing. We will provide further details at the appropriate time,” she added.

CBS News on Monday reported that classified documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were discovered by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the designated office space in Washington between 2017 and 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. Possession of classified materials removed from the White House was the reason for a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last year and threatens him with criminal prosecution.