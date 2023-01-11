Romania asked Ukraine to recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist

CHISINAU, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu once again called on Ukraine to recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist, the press service of the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine in April 2021 recognized the identity of the Romanian and Moldovan languages. The Romanian side has repeatedly asked Kyiv to recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist. Aurescu again raised this issue in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“In continuation of previous discussions with the head of diplomacy from Kyiv, he reiterated the need for Ukraine to recognize the absence of the so-called “Moldovan language,” reads a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The ministers also discussed the organization of the next trilateral meeting Romania-Moldova-Ukraine. The last such meeting took place in September 2022.

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Moldova in 2013 decided that the state language in the republic is Romanian. At the same time, the country’s constitution states that the state language is Moldovan. According to the Constitutional Court, the text of the declaration of independence of Moldova, in which the state language is Romanian, prevails over the country’s constitution.