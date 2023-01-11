Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Youth in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday the death of another young Palestinian from critical injuries received during a raid by Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The young man’s name was Ahmad Amer Abu Jneid and he was 21 years old. He died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Red Crescent, he was rushed to Rafidia Hospital for treatment and was in critical condition, but he succumbed in the afternoon.

According to the media, the Israeli occupiers raided the Balata refugee camp in the morning with the purpose of arresting various activists, but the Palestinian resistance confronted them and forced them to withdraw without being able to arrest anyone.

However, they fired live ammunition, seriously wounding Ahmad Amer Abu Jneid, who is described in the media as the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank since earlier this year.

#فلسطين | مكتب إعلام: حركة الجهاد الإسلامي ، إلى جماهير شعبنا وأمتنا ، شهيد البطل أحمد عامر أبو جنيد (21 عاماً) الذي ارتقى شهيداً متأثراً بجراحه أصيب أصيب بها برصاص العدو خلال التصدي التصدي لاقتحام لاقتحام مخيم بلاطة pic.twitter.com/ad7c6BAbkF

— غرب آسيا – فلسطين (@WANpalestine)

January 11, 2023

Among them are two teenagers, Amer Abu Zeitoun (16 years old, shot in the head, also wounded in Balata on January 5) and Adam Ayyad (15 years old, fatally shot in the chest, Al Dheisha refugee camp, near Bethlehem ).

On January 2, they lost their lives at the hands of the occupants Mohammad Samer Houshieh (22 years old, shot in the chest) and Fouad Mahmoud Abed (25, shot in the belly and thigh). Both were injured during the assault on the town of Kufr Dan, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

As usual, the Israeli Army alleged this Wednesday that its soldiers who tried to raid Balata responded with live fire to shots against them, which they attributed to “suspected of participating in terrorist activities.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



