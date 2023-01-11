World

Zakharova expressed condolences over the terrorist attack near the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed her condolences in connection with the terrorist act in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of Afghan diplomats.

“We express our condolences in connection with the terrorist act that claimed the lives of our Afghan colleagues – employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

The explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry killed 21 people, many of them were employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Culture and Information of the interim government of the country.
17:00

Embassy in Kabul reports no casualties among staff

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

IAEA chief to visit Ukraine next week

33 mins ago

Imposing sanctions against Russia is becoming more difficult, said a source in the EU

53 mins ago

Russia takes control of Soledar in the Donbas region | News

54 mins ago

Turkish Defense Minister called on Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.