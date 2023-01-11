World
Zakharova expressed condolences over the terrorist attack near the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan
MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed her condolences in connection with the terrorist act in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of Afghan diplomats.
“We express our condolences in connection with the terrorist act that claimed the lives of our Afghan colleagues – employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.
The explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry killed 21 people, many of them were employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Culture and Information of the interim government of the country.
17:00
Embassy in Kabul reports no casualties among staff
