ROME, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that he would go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia.

“Next week I will be in Ukraine again, I expect to meet with President (Vladimir – ed.) Zelensky, Prime Minister (Denis – ed.) Shmyhal, Foreign Minister (Dmitry – ed.) Kuleba. Then I hope to go to Russia,” Grossi told the Italian news channel Rainews24.

According to him, in October in St. Petersburg he had a “deep and sincere conversation” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It is necessary to reach an agreement,” the head of the IAEA pointed out.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kyiv regime is trying to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to purposefully shell the ZNPP. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly stated the need to create a security zone around the ZNPP.