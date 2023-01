All this led, first of all, to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in the European countries themselves. As Vladimir Putin emphasized, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Nevertheless, according to the head of state, Russia failed to undermine the financial stability, and Europe itself reached a dead end.