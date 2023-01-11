World
Imposing sanctions against Russia is becoming more difficult, said a source in the EU
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to impose new sanctions against Russia, of course, there is not much room for this. Most of the tools have already been used. It can be said with confidence that the volume and speed with which the EU prepared and approved sanctions packages against Russia in 2022 did not will be the same in the new year,” the source said.
According to him, the EU is not currently discussing a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.
The source did not rule out that sooner or later the diamond and nuclear industries could be subject to restrictions.
December 17, 2022, 14:16
The expert called the new EU sanctions a formalization of existing restrictions
As European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius noted in December, the EU has reached its ceiling on sanctions against Russia. In the future, only detailing the restrictions is possible.
After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. The European Union has already put into effect nine packages of restrictions, the last one was approved on December 16.
All this led, first of all, to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in the European countries themselves. As Vladimir Putin emphasized, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Nevertheless, according to the head of state, Russia failed to undermine the financial stability, and Europe itself reached a dead end.
January 8, 08:00
Against the US and themselves. What awaits Europe in the new year
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report