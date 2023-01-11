Russia takes control of Soledar in the Donbas region | News

Report This Content

The interim head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DRP), Denis Pushilin, said Wednesday that the Russian Army took control of the center of the city of Soledar, a town in northern Donbas.

Pushilin assured that “the liberation of Soledar increases the possibility of liberating Artiomovsk (Bakhmut) and Siversk. This is the long-awaited entry into the field of operations of the Kramatorsk and Slaviansk front.”

“And this is really a key moment, now there are preparations for the moment we have been waiting for – the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Pushilin told the Rutube Soloviov Live channel.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the blockade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Soledar. Airborne units blocked the city from the northern and southern directions, Igor Konashenkov said. pic.twitter.com/MThK8KY5Fk

— Titov (@GonestAlbert)

January 11, 2023

The fall of Soledar to Kremlin forces after months of Ukrainian defense would be a battlefield milestone and offer Russian troops a strategic base for their efforts to encircle the nearby city of Bakhmut.

“Units of the airborne forces have blocked Soledar from the north and south. The air forces are attacking the enemy fortifications and the assault units are fighting in the city,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

The military report came hours after the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, announced that his men had taken control of “the entire territory of Soledar.”

“The Russians say that Soledar is under their control. This is not true. Wait for the details in the General Staff report,” said Serhiy Cherevatryi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, quoted by the Ukrinform agency.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that Army General Valery Gerasimov was appointed as the new commander of the special operation in Ukraine instead of Army General Sergei Surovikin.

The country’s Defense Ministry reported that its deputies are the commander of the Aerospace Forces, Army General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Ground Forces, Army General Oleg Saliukov, and the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Alexei Kim.





