World

Russia takes control of Soledar in the Donbas region | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The interim head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DRP), Denis Pushilin, said Wednesday that the Russian Army took control of the center of the city of Soledar, a town in northern Donbas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners, the first of the year

Pushilin assured that “the liberation of Soledar increases the possibility of liberating Artiomovsk (Bakhmut) and Siversk. This is the long-awaited entry into the field of operations of the Kramatorsk and Slaviansk front.”

“And this is really a key moment, now there are preparations for the moment we have been waiting for – the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Pushilin told the Rutube Soloviov Live channel.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the blockade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Soledar. Airborne units blocked the city from the northern and southern directions, Igor Konashenkov said. pic.twitter.com/MThK8KY5Fk

— Titov (@GonestAlbert)
January 11, 2023

The fall of Soledar to Kremlin forces after months of Ukrainian defense would be a battlefield milestone and offer Russian troops a strategic base for their efforts to encircle the nearby city of Bakhmut.

“Units of the airborne forces have blocked Soledar from the north and south. The air forces are attacking the enemy fortifications and the assault units are fighting in the city,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

The military report came hours after the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, announced that his men had taken control of “the entire territory of Soledar.”

“The Russians say that Soledar is under their control. This is not true. Wait for the details in the General Staff report,” said Serhiy Cherevatryi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, quoted by the Ukrinform agency.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that Army General Valery Gerasimov was appointed as the new commander of the special operation in Ukraine instead of Army General Sergei Surovikin.

The country’s Defense Ministry reported that its deputies are the commander of the Aerospace Forces, Army General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Ground Forces, Army General Oleg Saliukov, and the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Alexei Kim.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Zakharova expressed condolences over the terrorist attack near the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

15 mins ago

IAEA chief to visit Ukraine next week

36 mins ago

Imposing sanctions against Russia is becoming more difficult, said a source in the EU

56 mins ago

Turkish Defense Minister called on Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.