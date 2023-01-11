Turkish Defense Minister called on Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire

ANKARA, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, during a telephone conversation with his colleague Alexei Reznikov, called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the republic’s defense department said in a statement.

According to him, this will prevent new victims and restore stability in the region.

“Turkey, led by the President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan. – Ed.) will continue to contribute to ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian assistance at all levels, as it has done so far,” the publication says.

The parties stressed that the work of the Joint Coordination Center under the quadripartite agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain made it possible to send about 17 million tons of products to needy countries.

Akar and Reznikov expressed their hope that this initiative will work without interruption.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.