WARSAW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has allowed Poland to send illegal migrants back to Belarus, according to the Polish Border Guard.

In 2022, the ECHR adopted a so-called temporary measure in the form of a ban on the transfer of a foreigner to Belarus in 40 cases involving 92 foreigners who illegally crossed the Polish-Belarusian border.

“After reviewing the materials provided by both the Polish side and representatives of foreigners, the tribunal canceled or did not extend the provisional measure in all 40 cases,” the statement says.

The Border Guard explained that in 25 cases out of 40, concerning 56 people, the ECtHR excluded the case from the list of complaints under consideration, mainly due to the lack of contact with the applicants, who, despite the application to stay in Poland, left for other EU countries without waiting consideration of cases.

At the same time, Polish border guards claim that representatives of illegal immigrants often applied to the ECHR even before they crossed the border. “Often at the time of detention of a foreigner who illegally crossed the Polish-Belarusian border, activists were with him and already had a document from the ECHR on the application of a temporary measure. This indicates that the activists should have applied to the ECHR much earlier with a request to apply this measure – before of how a person illegally crossed the border,” the statement said.

In mid-2021, several thousand migrants accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities stepped up border security, pulled in the military and stopped attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, accusing Minsk of a migration crisis.

Belarus rejects all these accusations, stating that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially escalating the situation with refugees. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk would no longer hold back the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength” for this.

In the summer, Poland completed the main part of the construction of a barrier on the border with Belarus. The length of the fence is 186 kilometers, the height is five meters, and the cost is 1.6 billion zlotys (about $400 million). Now the design is equipped with night vision cameras, motion sensors and other electronics.