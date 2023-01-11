Chemical plant on fire near Chicago

World
WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. A major fire broke out on Wednesday at a chemical plant in LaSalle County, Illinois, near Chicago, NBC Chicago reports, citing local law enforcement officers.
According to these reports, the “explosion” allegedly occurred around 9 am local time in a cargo container in the immediate vicinity of the enterprise. An emergency brigade is working on the spot, the surrounding residents were ordered to remain in shelters for safety reasons.
According to the channel, the plant belongs to the company Carus, which manufactures and sells chemicals and products for water, soil and air purification. The local administration assures that after the accident, all employees were safely evacuated, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
