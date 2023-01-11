Biden commented on the situation with the failure of the pilot warning system

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that the cause of the failure in the pilot warning system is not yet known, the US Department of Transportation hopes to find out in a couple of hours.

Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a failure in the pilot alert system, the situation affected the operation of the national air traffic control system. We are talking about a malfunction in the NOTAM warning system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions.

14:25 In the United States, there was a malfunction in the warning system for pilots

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg briefed Biden on the incident. The President of the United States instructed the agency to conduct an investigation. The White House said there is currently no evidence that a failure in the pilot alert system is a cyberattack.

“I just spoke with Buttigieg. They (at the US Department of Transportation – ed.) don’t know what the reason is. I told them to report to me directly when it becomes clear. Planes can land safely, but they can’t take off right now … they expect that in a couple of hours they will have an idea of ​​​​what caused it,” Biden was quoted as saying by the White House pool.

The US aviation regulator has previously decided to postpone the departure of all domestic flights until 17.00 Moscow time.

According to data as of 15.30 Moscow time, 1230 flights were postponed, 108 were completely canceled.

A number of airports within the country, as well as abroad, reported that the failure of the notification system affected the departure and arrival of flights.