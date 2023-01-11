World

A suicide bomber tried to enter the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






KABUL, January 11 – RIA Novosti. A suicide bomber tried to enter the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, but was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion, a Taliban spokesman said. Ahmadullah Muttaki.
Earlier, sources told RIA Novosti that an explosion occurred in Kabul near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were also heard. City police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion. Agence France-Presse reported more than 20 dead or injured.
“While I was working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a suicide bomber tried to enter the ministry. But the forces at the entrance identified him, and he detonated his explosives,” Muttaki said on Twitter.
He added that during the explosion, many employees had already left, there were no foreign citizens at the meetings in the building.
* The Taliban are under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
January 1, 08:39

Explosion at Kabul military airport



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Chemical plant on fire near Chicago

14 mins ago

Biden commented on the situation with the failure of the pilot warning system

1 hour ago

Explosion near Afghan Foreign Ministry building kills 21, source says

2 hours ago

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the hostile actions of Tallinn

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.