KABUL, January 11 – RIA Novosti. A suicide bomber tried to enter the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, but was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion, a Taliban spokesman said. A suicide bomber tried to enter the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, but was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion, a Taliban spokesman said. Ahmadullah Muttaki

Earlier, sources told RIA Novosti that an explosion occurred in Kabul near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were also heard. City police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion. Agence France -Presse reported more than 20 dead or injured.

“While I was working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a suicide bomber tried to enter the ministry. But the forces at the entrance identified him, and he detonated his explosives,” Muttaki said on Twitter.

He added that during the explosion, many employees had already left, there were no foreign citizens at the meetings in the building.

* The Taliban are under UN sanctions for terrorist activities