Explosion near Afghan Foreign Ministry building kills 21, source says

KABUL, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The explosion near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry killed 21 people, a source told RIA Novosti.

Many of the victims were employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Culture and Information of the country’s provisional government. Also among the dead were three members of the Taliban *.

Earlier, sources told RIA Novosti that an explosion occurred in Kabul near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were also heard.

A Taliban spokesman said that a suicide bomber tried to enter the ministry building. The militant was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion.

The Russian embassy reported that the staff of the diplomatic mission were not injured.

* The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.