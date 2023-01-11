World

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the hostile actions of Tallinn

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on Estonia’s decision to reduce the number of diplomats and technical workers of the Russian embassy: such hostile actions by Tallinn will not go unanswered.
Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador about the decision, according to which Russia must reduce the number of employees at the embassy in Tallinn from February 1 this year. The Ministry notes that the purpose of this decision is to achieve parity in the number of positions in the Russian and Estonian representations.
“The Estonian authorities must be aware that any of their hostile actions will not go unanswered,” Zakharova said in a comment about Tallinn’s demand to reduce the number of diplomats and technical workers of the Russian embassy, ​​her words are quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Estonia, Zakharova added, is one of the most hostile states towards the Russian Federation, which they see in Moscow, and Russophobia there has been elevated to “the rank of official doctrine.”
“At the same time, I want, apparently, once again to please my overseas curators,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also noted.
