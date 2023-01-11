The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the hostile actions of Tallinn

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on Estonia’s decision to reduce the number of diplomats and technical workers of the Russian embassy: such hostile actions by Tallinn will not go unanswered.

Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador about the decision, according to which Russia must reduce the number of employees at the embassy in Tallinn from February 1 this year. The Ministry notes that the purpose of this decision is to achieve parity in the number of positions in the Russian and Estonian representations.