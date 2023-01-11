World
Vucic spoke about external pressure on Belgrade
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BELGRADE, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić pointed to external pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo ahead of an upcoming visit to Serbia by US State Department adviser Derek Scholle.
Chollet visited North Macedonia on Wednesday, where he held closed-door meetings with the prime minister, the defense minister and the foreign minister. He then traveled to Pristina, where he was received by the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vyosa Osmani, and had talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other politicians. On Thursday, the State Department adviser is expected in Belgrade.
January 6, 22:53 Worldwide
Vucic replied with a “kid” quote to those who wanted to “pacify” him
Journalists asked the head of the Serbian state to comment on the words of Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti and Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi. They had previously said that if Belgrade and Pristina did not reach a comprehensive agreement in March, the Kosovo Albanian authorities would again begin to fine local Serbs for license plates issued by the Serbian authorities, which had previously led to tension in the province.
“It looks like someone didn’t read or didn’t understand what someone is negotiating, or they are announcing some completely new actions for us. I don’t think they have a way to do such things, if they had one, they would they removed the barricades (set up and dismantled by Kosovo Serbs in the north of the region in December-January – ed.). But they don’t have it, and we are talking about other things, much more serious and difficult,” Vučić said.
“This is a tactic in which we should be happy and silent when someone becomes a member of the UN. But I will not say more until I receive Mr. Chollet,” the Serbian leader said.
He added that on January 20 he expects the arrival and negotiations with representatives of the Big Four Western states.
The head of the Committee on Kosovo and Metohija of the Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, Milovan Dretsun, told RIA Novosti in November that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, with the support of the EU and the United States, are promoting an unacceptable “Franco-German” proposal on the actual recognition of independence and the admission of Pristina to the agenda of negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels at the UN.
January 1, 11:44
Kosovo wants to increase the number of NATO soldiers
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report