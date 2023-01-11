MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Each Estonian transferred 255 euros for the needs of Ukraine, and each Pole – 80 euros, head of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Daniil Getmantsev said on Wednesday. Each Estonian transferred 255 euros for the needs of Ukraine, and each Pole – 80 euros, head of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Daniil Getmantsev said on Wednesday.

In December, the Estonian edition of Postimees reported that Estonia was the only country in the world that spends more than one percent of GDP on aid to Ukraine.

“Each Estonian paid 255 euros for the victory of Ukraine; each American paid 184 euros; each Latvian paid 178 euros, and each Pole paid 80 euros. But the Ukrainians pay the biggest price,” Getmantsev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko reported that the Ukrainian budget deficit is about $5 billion a month, two-thirds of the funds the budget receives from foreign loans and grants, while three-quarters of budget spending falls on military needs.

The total amount of official financial, military and humanitarian assistance from partner countries announced and provided to Ukraine in 2022 exceeded $120 billion, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Financial Stability Report 2022.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.