The US Congress began an investigation into the secret documents in Biden’s office

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The House Oversight Committee is investigating whether President Joe Biden followed the rules for handling classified documents during his time as vice president, ABC reports.

Earlier, CBS News reported the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were found by his confidants before the midterm elections in November 2022.

According to the FAA, the new head of the oversight committee, Republican James Comer, sent a letter to White House Counsel Stuart Delery demanding all the documents that were found in Biden’s office.

The oversight committee also requires a list of individuals who had access to Biden’s office and documentation on working with classified information, including the clearance level of Biden’s lawyers to such materials.

The head of the supervisory committee asks to provide the necessary materials by January 23. As noted, his letter is not accompanied by a subpoena, which makes the execution of the requirement mandatory.

The storage of classified materials removed from the White House last year was the reason for a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and threatens him with criminal prosecution.