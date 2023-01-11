A friend of the arrested Marat Kasem published his letter

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. A friend of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, Degi Karaev, who was arrested in Latvia, published a letter from a journalist on his Telegram channel. A friend of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, Degi Karaev, who was arrested in Latvia, published a letter from a journalist on his Telegram channel.

Kasem confirmed that Riga accuses him of violating economic sanctions.

“It would be foolish to deny that I work at Sputnik, given the super-high rating of our programs. The Latvian media must have been very happy about my arrest? God be their judge!” — wrote the journalist.

He also spoke about the conditions of detention.

“They are fed tolerably, the most delicious is fish. Something, but they know how to cook it in LV. I lost eight kilos in a week,” Kasem wrote.

He also asks to thank everyone who worries about him and helps.

“I feel it all, and tears well up from overflowing emotions!” — wrote the journalist.

Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, and the journalist was transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the detention of Kasem in Latvia is terror against dissent and revenge of dictatorial regimes for the integrity of the journalist. Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania an attack on freedom of speech and appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Solovyov, commenting on the situation, told RIA Novosti that the UJR considers this one of the most serious violations and will send information about what is happening to all international journalistic human rights organizations.

Dmitry Kiselyov, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, noted that the organization would urge the international community to respond and would do “everything possible to release” Kasem. Kiselev called the detention itself illegal, and the arrest, according to him, takes place in the conditions of “European lawlessness, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for an opinion, for a position, for the information that he expresses.”