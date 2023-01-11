ANKARA, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Reports on the supply of American-style cluster munitions to Ukraine from Turkey are misinformation, a source in the administration of the president of the republic told RIA Novosti.

“Can’t you see that Turkey is the only country that works to establish peace? President (Recep Tayyip. – Ed.) Erdogan is the only leader who can talk with both leaders, who is trusted,” the agency’s source said.

According to him, such information serves the interests of those who want to undermine Ankara’s efforts for a peaceful settlement.

The supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine from Turkey since November last year was reported by Foreign Policy, citing representatives of the US and the EU.

As the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov noted, it is difficult to talk about the reliability of these reports. According to him, Moscow is monitoring the situation. The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Ankara supplies Bayraktar drones to Kyiv and, as a member of NATO, “has its own obligations.”

Russia has previously sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Kyiv will become a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Dmitry Peskov, in turn, emphasized that the sending of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.