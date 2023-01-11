The opposition in Moldova called the reasons for Sandu’s political failures

CHISINAU, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu suffers political setbacks due to ignoring the rules of democracy and arrogance, Adela Raileanu, vice-chairman of the parliamentary media commission, said on Wednesday, commenting on the situation in which the head of the republic found herself the day before.

On Tuesday, Sandu expressed surprise at the lack of television cameras at the swearing-in ceremony for the new Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Alexei Buzu. The head of the republic reproached her advisers and assistants for not inviting media representatives to the event.

“How does the president feel, who allowed the liquidation of six TV channels and was ignored by journalists? I don’t think she has reasons for joy and satisfaction. There are signs that she has failed. Failure in all her endeavors! That’s what happens when you don’t calculate the consequences of your own decisions when you disregard people, showing arrogance, and do not take into account the rules of democracy,” Raileanu was quoted by the press service of the opposition Party of Socialists. Raileanu represents her in the legislature.

The Moldovan authorities in December suspended the license of the opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV, which allegedly cover information about events in the country and Ukraine in bad faith, explaining this decision as a risk of disinformation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow views Chisinau’s decision as an act of political censorship. The Russian Foreign Ministry added that such actions are an outrage on the principle of media pluralism and a gross violation of the right to freedom of access to information, and Moscow also qualifies this as “a cynical infringement of the rights of national minorities.”

The opposition in Chisinau says the channels were closed at the urging of Sandu, who is the informal leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, which now controls all government institutions in Moldova.