World

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry spoke about cooperation with Belarus despite the sanctions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BUDAPEST, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto had a telephone conversation with the new Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik and confirmed Budapest’s intention to continue economic cooperation with Minsk in areas not affected by sanctions.
“The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, is on the other end of the phone. In November, the death of our former colleague Vladimir Makei meant a lot to us.
January 9, 19:52

Hungarian Foreign Minister appreciated the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas

The minister said that in the conversation he stressed that the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine is contrary to the national interests of Hungary, and also noted the need to keep diplomatic channels of communication open.
“We continue cooperation in the areas of the economy not affected by sanctions, mainly in the pharmaceutical industry, in the field of medical devices and agriculture. I also asked my colleague to help Hungarian truckers stuck on the western border of Belarus,” Szijjarto said.
January 7, 06:44

In Poland, they told how Ukraine “stabbed a knife in the back” of Hungary

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

MFA: EU through NATO is being pulled towards geopolitical rivalry with China

40 mins ago

The British offered to send Ukraine a useless general instead of tanks

1 hour ago

India will find it hard to stop buying oil from Russia, expert says

2 hours ago

EU and NATO to set up a working group to protect critical infrastructure

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.