The Hungarian Foreign Ministry spoke about cooperation with Belarus despite the sanctions

BUDAPEST, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto had a telephone conversation with the new Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik and confirmed Budapest’s intention to continue economic cooperation with Minsk in areas not affected by sanctions.

“The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, is on the other end of the phone. In November, the death of our former colleague Vladimir Makei meant a lot to us.

The minister said that in the conversation he stressed that the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine is contrary to the national interests of Hungary, and also noted the need to keep diplomatic channels of communication open.

“We continue cooperation in the areas of the economy not affected by sanctions, mainly in the pharmaceutical industry, in the field of medical devices and agriculture. I also asked my colleague to help Hungarian truckers stuck on the western border of Belarus,” Szijjarto said.