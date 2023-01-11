World
MFA: EU through NATO is being pulled towards geopolitical rivalry with China
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the heads of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday signed the third joint declaration on cooperation at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, the adoption of which has been repeatedly postponed, including due to the situation in Ukraine. In the document, the parties declare their intention to strengthen cooperation, recognizing NATO as “the basis of the collective defense and security of the allies”, and also note the important role of strengthening European defense as a complement to the common security of all countries of the alliance.
“Globally, the EU is moving to a ‘new level of partnership’ with NATO and is thus moving towards a geopolitical rivalry with China, ensuring the superiority of the North Atlantic Alliance in such operational areas as the protection of critical infrastructure, space, media and even the fight against climate change,” – says in the statement.
According to him, the joint declaration is “another panegyric of the philosophy of Western superiority”, which “states without any hesitation that NATO and the EU will use all political, economic and military means” in the interests of our 1 billion citizens, “and the rest of the world essentially viewed by them as a hostile environment.
“It is obvious that the aggressive and confrontational approaches of NATO and the European Union towards states pursuing an independent foreign policy, attempts to divide states into “us” and “them” will only hinder the peaceful settlement of conflicts, weaken international security in the face of the continuing challenges of terrorism, the threat of which, by the way, , is recognized in the document,” Zakharova added.
She noted that the US motives are very clear – to draw the European Union into the “global rivalry” announced by Washington.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
