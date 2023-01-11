MFA: EU through NATO is being pulled towards geopolitical rivalry with China

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the heads of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday signed the third joint declaration on cooperation at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, the adoption of which has been repeatedly postponed, including due to the situation in Ukraine. In the document, the parties declare their intention to strengthen cooperation, recognizing NATO as “the basis of the collective defense and security of the allies”, and also note the important role of strengthening European defense as a complement to the common security of all countries of the alliance.