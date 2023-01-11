MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Daily Mail readers criticized British General Lord Richard Dannutt’s call to send fifty Challenger 2 tanks to the Kyiv regime instead of twelve. Daily Mail readers criticized British General Lord Richard Dannutt’s call to send fifty Challenger 2 tanks to the Kyiv regime instead of twelve.

Many commentators noted the pointlessness of supplying weapons to Ukrainian President Zelensky, and also suggested that the general himself go to the epicenter of the crisis.

“We need another fifty ambulances here in the UK,” Annie protested.

“All these defenders of Ukraine are actually of military age and should be in the trenches,” DeplorableBrexiter noted.

“How about sending them General Lord Richard Dannutt, the most useless of our generals?” said Good Old Boy.

“Oh my God. More money for the military industry, straight out of our taxpayers’ pockets. Can’t Zelensky dive into his stockpile to sort this out?” — said SQ.

“Another example of a person who is paid to say what we want to hear. Just a shameful old man,” wrote null.

“We can’t field even one division, and he was about to send the Ukrainians the equipment that our own forces need! Madness!” says Mrdent.

Earlier, British publications reported that the government of Rishi Sunak is considering sending Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv, but a specific decision on this issue has not yet been made.

Against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine and help with intelligence. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.