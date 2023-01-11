India will find it hard to stop buying oil from Russia, expert says

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. India is especially sensitive to commodity prices, so it will be difficult for it to refuse to buy Russian oil, despite the news that it is ready to limit these purchases above $60 per barrel, Ronald Smith, senior analyst at BCS Mir Investments, told RIA Novosti. India is especially sensitive to commodity prices, so it will be difficult for it to refuse to buy Russian oil, despite the news that it is ready to limit these purchases above $60 per barrel, Ronald Smith, senior analyst at BCS Mir Investments, told RIA Novosti.

“India is a very price-sensitive consumer of commodities. If the price of Urals goes back above $60, it will still be $20-$40 cheaper than Brent, and it will be very difficult for India to stop buying Russian oil,” Smith said. .

The day before, foreign media wrote, citing anonymous representatives of the Indian Ministry of Oil and Industry, that the country could restrict oil purchases from Russia if its price exceeds $60 per barrel or the EU decides to impose general secondary sanctions against countries buying Russian “black gold” . According to sources, the current price of Russian oil, which goes to India, is 53-56 dollars per barrel.

And according to the analytical company Vortexa, Russia remains the largest oil exporter to India for the third consecutive month, delivering 1.17 million barrels of crude oil per day in December. India itself is the third largest oil importer in the world ; it imports almost 80% of its crude oil needs.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU introduced a price limit for sea transportation at $ 60 per barrel – more expensive oil to transport and insurance is prohibited. It is expected that from February 5, similar measures will be introduced for petroleum products, although the maximum price is not yet known.

Russia, in response, banned from February 1 to supply oil to foreign entities, if the contracts directly or indirectly provide for the use of the price cap mechanism. For petroleum products, the date will be determined by the government of the Russian Federation.