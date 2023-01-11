EU and NATO to set up a working group to protect critical infrastructure

BRUSSELS, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The European Union and NATO will create a working group to increase the security of European critical infrastructure against the background of recent attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“This is a new area of ​​cooperation. We must strengthen cooperation in protecting our infrastructure. We have witnessed the sabotage on the Nord Stream, we must confront this new type of threat. Today we are launching an EU-NATO working group for sustainable critical infrastructure,” said Von der Leyen to journalists in Brussels before the EC seminar with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to her, within the framework of this EU-NATO working group, threats to critical infrastructure will be identified, key principles for improving its security will be developed, and appropriate measures will be proposed.

Earlier, EC spokesperson Dana Spinant said that the investigation of the sabotage at Nord Stream was being conducted at the national level, the European Commission had no new data on these incidents.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe: Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom had been allowed to examine the site of the Nord Stream explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack. -0-