The CSTO Secretariat did not receive notifications about the cancellation of exercises in Armenia

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has not yet received official notifications from Yerevan about the cancellation of the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 exercises in Armenia, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said.
Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference that the country’s Defense Ministry had informed the CSTO about the inappropriateness of holding the organization’s exercises in the country, namely the exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023”. The CSTO joint headquarters confirmed that they had received this information and were developing proposals for conducting exercises on the territory of other CSTO member states.
The new CSTO Secretary General called the organization uncontested

“The need to conduct this exercise this year on Armenian soil was also previously confirmed in Yerevan. At present, the CSTO secretariat has not received official notifications from the Armenian side about the cancellation of these exercises in accordance with the procedure established by the Organization. We treat the current situation with understanding in the Republic of Armenia, which may not allow this year to fully hold the planned CSTO peacekeeping exercises,” Zainetdinov told reporters.
He clarified that the CSTO secretariat and the joint headquarters “are making every effort to ensure that the combat training plans for troops (collective forces) approved by the organization’s statutory bodies are carried out in full in order to increase their readiness in the interests of ensuring the security of the CSTO member states.”
Pashinyan commented on the possibility of Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

