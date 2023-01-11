World

In Paris, a man stabbed several people at the station

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. An unidentified man attacked passers-by with a knife at the Gare du Nord in Paris, BFM TV channel reports, citing police sources.

“Several people were stabbed by a man who was neutralized by the police,” the report said.

According to the Figaro newspaper, citing sources, at least six people were injured, including a border police officer. The lives of five of them are not in danger, one person is in serious condition.
The National Company of French Railways (SNCF) told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.
According to the BFMTV channel, the attacker received three bullet wounds and is in critical condition.
The incident happened at 06:45 am.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Transport Minister Clement Bon and Paris Prefect Laurent Nunez arrived on the scene.

The police launched an investigation, the motives of the attacker remain unknown. Now the authorities do not consider the incident as an act of terrorism.

Paris North Station is one of the largest international stations in Europe.

