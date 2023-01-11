MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter harshly criticized the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the awards ceremony of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “Golden Globe”.

The social network was outraged that the politician was wasting time on a ceremony to which he had nothing to do, while his country was in a state of conflict. Some, on the contrary, noted that it is the right place for such an event.

“Does he have time to turn to Hollywood? Looks like he’s ready to beg for some more money from the Americans!” commented tomlin_ed.

“What do you expect? The image of Ukraine in the media is a Hollywood production, and Zelensky is the leading actor,” said zulu934.

“In what category did he get a nomination?” – ManekshawSam_ mocked.

“Shouldn’t he fight? He spends more time here and in other countries than in the one he supposedly rules. Hasn’t he deprived us of enough money to sit at home, or does he need billions more ?!” – EternalVigilan6 was indignant.

“Why? He’s not a celebrity! Or is it because he’s a former actor? He’s a thief in the first place!” complained jetsel3323.

“Give him a Golden Globe for acting already…” joked crovax98.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to send tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of ammunition becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.