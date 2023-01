UK and Japan to sign major defense deal

The signing of the document will take place in London between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will visit the United Kingdom as part of a tour of the G7 member countries. Within a few weeks after that, the agreement will be submitted for approval before the parliaments of both countries. In addition, the heads of the two countries will discuss issues of trade, economic security and assistance to Ukraine during the meeting, the office said.