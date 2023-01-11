World
UK and Japan to sign major defense deal
“Years of negotiations will culminate in the signing today of (a document) that will rapidly accelerate defense and security cooperation and allow the UK and Japan to deploy forces on each other’s soil,” the office said in a statement posted on the British government’s website.
The agreement will also allow the parties to conduct larger and more complex military exercises and other troop deployments, which will strengthen Britain’s role in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.
The signing of the document will take place in London between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will visit the United Kingdom as part of a tour of the G7 member countries. Within a few weeks after that, the agreement will be submitted for approval before the parliaments of both countries. In addition, the heads of the two countries will discuss issues of trade, economic security and assistance to Ukraine during the meeting, the office said.
