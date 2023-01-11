World

SBU announced checks in the government quarter of Kyiv

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) spoke about inspections in the government quarter in Kyiv, according to a statement on the website of the department.
“The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting counterintelligence activities (security measures) on the territory of the Pechersky district of the capital, in particular, within the government quarter and in the adjacent territories,” the release states.
The measures are carried out to check and strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of state facilities, increase the security of persons in respect of whom state protection is carried out, the SBU stressed.
Security forces are inspecting territories and individual premises, as well as checking citizens in the area of ​​the government quarter.
Yesterday, 18:26Special military operation in Ukraine

SBU says it is investigating more than 1,500 cases of treason and espionage

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Paris, a man stabbed several people at the station

16 mins ago

In the United States, they found a suitable place for Zelensky

33 mins ago

UK and Japan to sign major defense deal

53 mins ago

At least six people were injured in an attack at a train station in Paris

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.