SBU announced checks in the government quarter of Kyiv

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) spoke about inspections in the government quarter in Kyiv, according to a statement on the website of the department.
“The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting counterintelligence activities (security measures) on the territory of the Pechersky district of the capital, in particular, within the government quarter and in the adjacent territories,” the release states.
The measures are carried out to check and strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of state facilities, increase the security of persons in respect of whom state protection is carried out, the SBU stressed.
Security forces are inspecting territories and individual premises, as well as checking citizens in the area of the government quarter.
