World

At least six people were injured in an attack at a train station in Paris

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. At least 6 people, including a police officer, were injured in a knife attack at the Gare du Nord in Paris, according to the Figaro newspaper, citing sources.
Earlier it was reported that an unidentified man stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord in Paris, the police neutralized the suspect.
“The attacker wounded 6 people, including a border police officer,” the newspaper said.
The National Company of French Railways (SNCF) told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.
January 4, 05:34

Analysts named the number of victims of shooting in the United States since the beginning of the year

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Paris, a man stabbed several people at the station

16 mins ago

In the United States, they found a suitable place for Zelensky

33 mins ago

UK and Japan to sign major defense deal

53 mins ago

SBU announced checks in the government quarter of Kyiv

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.