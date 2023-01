At least six people were injured in an attack at a train station in Paris

At least 6 people, including a police officer, were injured in a knife attack at the Gare du Nord in Paris , according to the Figaro newspaper, citing sources.

Earlier it was reported that an unidentified man stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord in Paris , the police neutralized the suspect.

The National Company of French Railways (SNCF) told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.