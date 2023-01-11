World
At least six people were injured in an attack at a train station in Paris
Earlier it was reported that an unidentified man stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord in Paris, the police neutralized the suspect.
“The attacker wounded 6 people, including a border police officer,” the newspaper said.
The National Company of French Railways (SNCF) told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.
