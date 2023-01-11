“Worse than in Ukraine”: Britain sounded the alarm because of a new problem

Paul Ransome, a British doctor from Brighton, spoke to The Argus newspaper about the appalling state of local hospitals, which are unable to provide adequate care to patients.

“In Ukraine, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and many other places where I have been, I rarely see corridors crowded with patients waiting for their room, and medical staff are at a loss how to choose the most critical patients to take them to intensive care , which already has twice as many beds,” Ransome said.