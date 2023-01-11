World
“Worse than in Ukraine”: Britain sounded the alarm because of a new problem
MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Paul Ransome, a British doctor from Brighton, spoke to The Argus newspaper about the appalling state of local hospitals, which are unable to provide adequate care to patients.
According to a physician who has worked abroad, including in Ukraine, the state of the national health care system has crossed all the lines of insufficient funding and poor organization.
“In Ukraine, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and many other places where I have been, I rarely see corridors crowded with patients waiting for their room, and medical staff are at a loss how to choose the most critical patients to take them to intensive care , which already has twice as many beds,” Ransome said.
The doctor noted that he doubts the correctness of the priorities of the British government, which directs the lion’s share of budget funds to Kyiv.
“Sometimes when I read my messages from Brighton, it seems to me that we should redirect humanitarian efforts to the corridors of British hospitals, such as our own in Sussex, and not to conflict countries abroad,” he concluded.
Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages. This also affected other areas of the economy, as well as social security. The United States and European states are facing record inflation in decades.
