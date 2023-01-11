Zakharova: The West will not be able to avoid responsibility for the detention of Kasem

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Western countries will not be able to avoid responsibility for the detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Western countries will not be able to avoid responsibility for the detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“This composure, some kind of unshakable confidence in complete impunity, I am convinced of this, should (be – ed.) simply collapsed among those who believe that this situation will pass absolutely unnoticed, that once again hiding behind some empty words, once again telling fables and debates based on some of their theses about freedom that have already become semi-mythical, (what – ed.) they will be able to avoid responsibility. They will not be able to. And now it is not a question of our justification, our pointing who is wrong. This is a question of our real offensive, because it simply cannot be otherwise,” Zakharova said on the air of Sputnik radio.

She stressed that the situation “when a person who is a professional journalist exclusively and only for his professional activities for many years has been persecuted by the political regimes of countries that consider themselves democratic” should become “a symbol of the total lawlessness that is now happening on the territory of countries collective West.

“This topic will be heard constantly from the lips of Russian representatives of international organizations, and in all specialized institutions. Wherever there is a topic of human rights, freedom of speech, protection of the activities of a journalist, everywhere this topic will be heard from Russian representatives,” she added.

Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, the journalist has already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the detention of Kasem in Latvia is the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for his adherence to principles and constitutes terror against dissent. Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania an attack on freedom of speech and appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Solovyov, commenting on the situation, told RIA Novosti that the UJR considers this one of the most serious violations and will send information about what is happening to all international journalistic human rights organizations.

Dmitry Kiselyov, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, speaking about Kasem’s detention, noted that the media group would urge the international community to respond and do “everything possible to release” Kasem. Kiselev called the detention itself illegal, and the arrest, according to him, takes place in the conditions of “European lawlessness, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for an opinion, for a position, for the information that he expresses.”