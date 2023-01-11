World

Turkey counts on opening a gum corridor between Russia and Ukraine

ANKARA, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Turkey is counting on the opening of a humanitarian corridor between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through the mediation of Ankara to help children, women and the wounded affected by the crisis in Ukraine, Turkish Ombudsman Sheref Malkoch said.
“Reunion Corridor”. After the “grain corridor” we have the intention to open a corridor for the reunification of families, women, children and the wounded,” A Haber TV channel quoted Malkoch as saying.
Malkoch expressed hope that the upcoming discussions of the Ombudsmen of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in Ankara will help find solutions for the reunification of civilians affected by the crisis.
“This war has affected everyone in the world in political, social, economic terms. Bombs explode every day. We, as ombudsmen, call on all of humanity to make efforts for an early ceasefire,” he said.
Earlier, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, reported that she planned to meet with the Ombudsman of Ukraine on the territory of Turkey on January 12-14. On Wednesday, she said that the meeting had taken place, and issues of providing humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two countries were discussed at it.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

