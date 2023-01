Bolsonaro says he plans to return to Brazil before the end of January

Supporters of Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, seized the Congress building in the capital of Brazil on January 8, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported. The police managed to clear the government buildings of the protesters only in the evening. On Monday, January 9, the security forces dispersed the demonstrators’ camp, located near the headquarters of the Brazilian armed forces.