Official Astana did not participate in the organization of the action in Bucha

ASTANA, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Astana has nothing to do with the installation of “yurts of indestructibility” in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

“The embassy did not participate, this is an initiative of only private Kazakh companies,” he said.

The diplomat noted that the republic cannot “neither prohibit nor comment” on the yurt that has appeared in Bucha.

“You know, about 300,000 Ukrainians live in Kazakhstan, a large diaspora, just like there is a Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine, they communicate with each other, there are interethnic marriages, there are friends, relatives,” Smadiyarov explained.

Yesterday, 23:20 Kazakhstan assured Russia of non-involvement in the action in Bucha, Zakharova said

According to him, the installation of the yurt was financed by Kazakh patrons.

On January 9, the website of the Bucha City Council reported that “thanks to the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Chairman of the Deputy Group of Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan Sergey Nagornyak,” a “yurt of indestructibility” appeared.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted the next day, Astana assured Moscow that the information circulated in the media about the participation of the republic in the action was not true.

At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that “in order to avoid further” spinning “of this topic in order to damage the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, an official comment from our friends is highly desirable, which would put an end to these speculations.”