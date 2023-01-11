World

Pakistan plans to supply Ukraine with ammunition, media reported

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






NEW DELHI, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Pakistan plans to send 159 containers of ammunition, including 155-mm shells, to Ukraine through a port in Poland in January, India’s Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Pakistani shipping and brokerage firm Project Shipping plans to ship 159 containers of ammunition destined for Ukraine from the port of Karachi to the port of Gdansk in Poland in the second half of January, the sources said. M4A2 charges, M82 primers and PDM fuses.
06:12

Media: Turkey supplies Ukraine with cluster munitions

According to the interlocutors of the newspaper, in return, Pakistan may receive assistance from Ukraine in the modernization of its Mi-17 helicopters.
“It is reported that the Ukrainian company, engaged in the production of aircraft engines, as well as industrial marine gas turbines, is helping to modernize Pakistani helicopters,” sources said.
The publication notes that Ukraine and Pakistan have close military and industrial ties. Between 1991 and 2020, Ukraine entered into arms contracts with Pakistan worth almost $1.6 billion. Previously, Pakistan purchased more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks and later struck a $85.6 million deal with Kyiv to overhaul its fleet of these tanks.
January 9, 18:15Special military operation in Ukraine

The Ambassador of Ukraine in London complained about expired weapons from the West

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bolsonaro says he plans to return to Brazil before the end of January

16 mins ago

Official Astana did not participate in the organization of the action in Bucha

49 mins ago

British police investigate uranium discovery at Heathrow Airport

2 hours ago

“Cook vegan soup”: Germans ridiculed Burbock’s visit to Kharkiv

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.