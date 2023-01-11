Pakistan plans to supply Ukraine with ammunition, media reported

NEW DELHI, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Pakistan plans to send 159 containers of ammunition, including 155-mm shells, to Ukraine through a port in Poland in January, India’s Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pakistani shipping and brokerage firm Project Shipping plans to ship 159 containers of ammunition destined for Ukraine from the port of Karachi to the port of Gdansk in Poland in the second half of January, the sources said. M4A2 charges, M82 primers and PDM fuses.

According to the interlocutors of the newspaper, in return, Pakistan may receive assistance from Ukraine in the modernization of its Mi-17 helicopters.

“It is reported that the Ukrainian company, engaged in the production of aircraft engines, as well as industrial marine gas turbines, is helping to modernize Pakistani helicopters,” sources said.

The publication notes that Ukraine and Pakistan have close military and industrial ties. Between 1991 and 2020, Ukraine entered into arms contracts with Pakistan worth almost $1.6 billion. Previously, Pakistan purchased more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks and later struck a $85.6 million deal with Kyiv to overhaul its fleet of these tanks.