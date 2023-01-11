World

British police investigate uranium discovery at Heathrow Airport

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Unit said it was investigating a uranium discovery at UK Heathrow Airport in December 2022 from Oman.
“We can confirm that counter-terrorist unit personnel were contacted by border guards at Heathrow after a very small amount of contaminated material (uranium) was found in a package that arrived in the UK on December 29, 2022, after routine screening,” Evening reported. Standard message from law enforcement.
So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
According to law enforcement officers, the amount of uranium was “extremely small”, it, according to experts, did not pose a threat to people.
According to the British newspaper The Sun, the package was originally sent from Pakistan and arrived at the airport on a flight from Oman.
