“Cook vegan soup”: Germans ridiculed Burbock’s visit to Kharkiv

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt reacted to the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock to Kharkiv.
Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry said that during an unannounced visit, the minister promised Kyiv new arms supplies.
Yesterday, 19:52

Germany wants to help Ukraine get closer to EU standards, Burbock says

The news about Burbock’s trip to Ukraine caused a sharp reaction from the readers of the publication.
“What does she need there and why? She doesn’t know how to shoot and can’t drive military equipment. It will only cost the taxpayer money,” user Carl S said.
“Maybe she’ll make vegan ‘green’ soup for the soldiers at the front and give a speech about cargo bikes in the spring mud,” Wahlfänger sneered.
“Can she please stay there?” asked Kristina K.
“Nothing but symbolism <…> Instead of handing out toys in kindergartens, she should take care of diplomatic solutions to mediate between the conflicting parties. In this I see the work of the head of diplomacy. Nothing but self-presentation and window dressing,” emphasized Günter G.
“The visit is probably more aimed at maintaining its own image,” agreed Ulrich H.
“Yes, in any case, it looks like Ukraine is more important than the German population,” Dirk D.
“Teresa Burbock, in fairness, then go to Donetsk, there are even more destroyed hospitals and children who have been living in basements for eight years,” Fair und Gerecht urged.
Yesterday, 22:11

Kuleba announced three-hour talks with Burbock on the way to Kharkiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

