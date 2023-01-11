World

Media: Turkey supplies Ukraine with cluster bombs

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has been supplying American-style cluster munitions to Ukraine since November 2022, Foreign Policy reports, citing representatives of the US and the EU.
“From the end of 2022, Turkey began sending US-developed cluster bombs used in artillery to Ukraine,” the publication says.
It is noted that the weapons sent were manufactured during the Cold War, designed to “destroy Russian tanks and military personnel on the battlefield” and their deliveries began in November.
“After the US denied (Ukraine) access to cluster munitions, Turkey was the only place where they could get them,” the magazine quoted one of the interlocutors as saying.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Turkey predicted an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

