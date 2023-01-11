World

Peruvian prosecutor general files genocide case against country’s president

BUENOS AIRES, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Peru’s Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation against President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola for genocide over protest deaths, the office said.
“The Attorney General ordered the launch of a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, Interior Minister Victor Rojas, Defense Minister Jorge Chavez,” the report says.
“The preliminary investigation is related to alleged crimes such as genocide, murder, grievous bodily harm committed during demonstrations in December 2022 and January 2023 in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa and Ayacucho,” she added. prosecutor’s office.
Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, dissolved parliament on December 7 last year, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided to resign Castillo.
The military and police spoke out against Castillo’s decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Previously Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold the post. Supporters of the ex-president have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to the latest data, at least 46 people have died.
