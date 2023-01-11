MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of Breitbart attacked Vladimir Zelensky with harsh criticism because of his upcoming speech at the Golden Globe 2023. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article. Readers of the American edition of Breitbart attacked Vladimir Zelensky with harsh criticism because of his upcoming speech at the Golden Globe 2023. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article.

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Film and Television will take place on the night of January 10-11. Zelensky is expected to deliver a special “message of peace”.

“Zelensky is a typical swindler and beggar. Like the current occupant of the White House. Zelensky has blood on his hands, and through his own stupidity he put his own compatriots in mortal danger,” summed up Bill Green.

“A special message to the world : “Give money, give military equipment, give money, food and medicine – and money. Yes, and more money!” Charles Boisvert predicted Zelensky’s speech.

“And after his speech, Ze will again pass the hat around. Chur, only large bills, please!” – agreed with previous commentator King Jeremy the Wicked.

“Zelensky is a begging genius. The greatest in history,” wrote Rear Admiral Buttigieg.

“So, stop! the man who flatly dismissed all peace negotiations will come out with a message of peace? Well, no, I’m not buying these cranberries!” – said tilda.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a “peace summit” at the UN site by the end of February with UN Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. Guterres’ office indicated that he was ready to mediate only with the consent of all parties, including Russia. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far there is no “peace plan” for Ukraine, and a plan that does not take into account today’s realities with the territory of Russia and its new regions cannot be “peaceful.”

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”